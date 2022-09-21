Nigeria: Dammy Krane Calls Out Davido, Rich Friends Over Debt

Nigerian artiste Dammy Krane has called out music star, Davido over an alleged debt.

In a now-viral Twitter post, Dammy Krane tagged Davido and accused the 30BG leader of refusing to pay him after he wrote the song, Pere, which features American rap artistes, Rae Sremmurd and Young Thug. The song was released in 2017.

Dammy Krane further posted a picture that showed where Davido had acknowledged him for his contribution to the song.

Krane furthermore threatened to call out certain individuals whom he described as "rich guys" who owe him money.

He wrote, "My Blooda @davido. Run the check I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response, we no gats Dey get this convo here.

"All my rich guys' wey dey owe me money, today na Monday o. Abi make we bring am come 'The Supreme High Twitter Court' #Eshe."(sic)

My Blooda @davido Run the check 💰 I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response , we no gats Dey get this convo here 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/24gyL1bZ8A

-- WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 19, 2022

The song, Pere, seems to be Davido's first collaboration with American artistes since the beginning of his career.

Meanwhile, Dammy Krane is recognized for his harmonious voice, amazing lyrics, and thrilling genre of music. The artiste has acquired several nominations and awards which include Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2012.