Nigeria: Dammy Krane Calls Out Davido, Rich Friends Over Debt

20 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adedamola Quasim

Nigerian artiste Dammy Krane has called out music star, Davido over an alleged debt.

In a now-viral Twitter post, Dammy Krane tagged Davido and accused the 30BG leader of refusing to pay him after he wrote the song, Pere, which features American rap artistes, Rae Sremmurd and Young Thug. The song was released in 2017.

Dammy Krane further posted a picture that showed where Davido had acknowledged him for his contribution to the song.

Krane furthermore threatened to call out certain individuals whom he described as "rich guys" who owe him money.

He wrote, "My Blooda @davido. Run the check I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response, we no gats Dey get this convo here.

"All my rich guys' wey dey owe me money, today na Monday o. Abi make we bring am come 'The Supreme High Twitter Court' #Eshe."(sic)

My Blooda @davido Run the check 💰 I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response , we no gats Dey get this convo here 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/24gyL1bZ8A

-- WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 19, 2022

The song, Pere, seems to be Davido's first collaboration with American artistes since the beginning of his career.

Meanwhile, Dammy Krane is recognized for his harmonious voice, amazing lyrics, and thrilling genre of music. The artiste has acquired several nominations and awards which include Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2012.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X