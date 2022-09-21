Nigeria: Most Nigerian Guys Don't Want Me, They Want My Billionaire Dad, Femi Otedola - Dj Cuppy

20 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Florence Otedola, ace Nigerian disc jockey and daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has once again opened up on her love life. In a recent podcast, the DJ revealed that most men are interested in her because of her father.

The DJ who has on several occasion announced via her social media handles that she is single noted that she would be happy if she meets a man who truly loves her and see her father as a 'by-product'.

She said, "Back home, I feel like so many guys don't want me, they want my dad. If I meet a guy in the UK, and I have met guys in the UK; when I tell them that I am from Nigeria, they ask me what village. And it makes me feel the person is not really Nigerian.

"They just love my dad. I met a guy recently and the next thing he asked me was, 'so when am I going to meet your dad.' I was shocked. I want someone to love me a lot and be happy and my dad would be like a by-product."

