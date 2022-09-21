Nigeria: Death Toll in Jigawa Flood Rises to 98 - Official

20 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Some victims of the flood complained that the government has turned a blind eye to their plight.

The death toll in the widespread flooding disaster caused by torrential rainfall across Jigawa State since August has increased to 98.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how 92 people died. The police said most of the dead were killed by drowning, thunderstorms, and in collapsed buildings.

On Tuesday, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said the death toll from the flood has increased to 98.

The head of SEMA, Sani Yusuf, told reporters that the situation has worsened as the number of communities affected by the flooding has also increased.

He said the flood destroyed over 57,000 houses and displaced at least 100,000 people.

The official said some of the displaced people are taking refuge in 49 Internally Displace Camps in the state, he said some are staying in relatively safer communities with their relatives pending when the flood water will subside.

Mr Yusuf said the agency is assessing the damage done to farmlands, roads, and other infrastructure following the disaster, he said the damage done to the infrastructure is enormous.

Meanwhile, as the disaster rages on, the response from the state government has been tepid.

Last week, some victims of the flood in the IDP camps across the state complained that the government had turned a blind eye to their plight.

They said they had not been provided with relief materials and health services. They also claimed that some of their women gave birth in the open without being attended to by qualified health officials.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X