Nigeria: Despite His "Expulsion", Adc Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu, Makes INEC List

Mr Kachikwu was expelled from the party last Friday by the Ralph Nwosu-led NWC.

The embattled presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has been named among candidates validly nominated by political parties for the 2023 presidential election despite his "expulsion" from the party.

Mr Kachikwu was among the 18 presidential candidates approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday.

The Ralph Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced the expulsion of Mr Kachikwu from the party last Friday for alleged anti-party activities.

He was expelled along with seven other key party leaders following the recommendation of a seven-member disciplinary committee earlier set up by the ADC NWC. The NWC had earlier on 2 September placed the presidential candidate on suspension.

Mr Nwosu, in a statement issued late Friday, said the disciplinary committee found Mr Kachikwu guilty of allegations of gross misconduct, and gross violations of its constitution, among others.

But in its reaction the following day, the interim leadership of the ADC dismissed Mr Kachikwu's purported expulsion.

The interim National Chairman of the Party, Patricia Akwashiki, in a statement, described the action of the erstwhile chairman, Mr Nwosu, as the antics of a sinking man clutching at straws.

The crisis rocking the ADC has its genesis in the call for the resignation of the national chairman by 27 state chairmen of the party, having spent 17 years in the office.

At the time of filing this report, PREMIUM TIMES could not confirm if the party's leadership had made formal or legal requests to the commission to remove the candidate from the list.

Shekarau, too

Also, a former Kano State governor and senator representing Kano central, Ibrahim Shekarau, also made the list despite his recent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Shekarau has been named as the senatorial candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) despite his defection from the party in late August.

He said he was deceived by the NNPP presidential candidate hence he dumped the party for the PDP.

Mr Shekarau was governor of Kano for eight years on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).