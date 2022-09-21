Liberia: President Weah Attends 77th UNGA Opening Ceremonies Along With Other World Leaders

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, today, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, joined many other world leaders to attend the formal opening session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The General Debate is a part of the High-level week of the General Assembly and presents an opportunity for world leaders to come together yearly to discuss critical global issues.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization, comprising all Member States, and it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

President Weah was among over 150 world leaders to grace the opening session of the debate which is expected to last for the next six days under the theme 'A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges".

The President and members of the Liberian delegation are expected to hold high-level meetings and participate in different side events.

The 77th Session of the UN General Assembly is the first fully in-person Session since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.