Liberia: President Weah Attends 77th UNGA Opening Ceremonies Along With Other World Leaders

20 September 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, today, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, joined many other world leaders to attend the formal opening session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The General Debate is a part of the High-level week of the General Assembly and presents an opportunity for world leaders to come together yearly to discuss critical global issues.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization, comprising all Member States, and it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

President Weah was among over 150 world leaders to grace the opening session of the debate which is expected to last for the next six days under the theme 'A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges".

The President and members of the Liberian delegation are expected to hold high-level meetings and participate in different side events.

The 77th Session of the UN General Assembly is the first fully in-person Session since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X