Ghana: Loren Japhet Crowned WABU Super Featherweight Champion

Ghana-based Tanzanian brawler, Loren Japhet on Saturday became the new West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) super featherweight champion after a unanimous decision victory over Beninois challenger, Tadja Woli Imoru Hanri.

Japhet had judges score 99-91, 97-90 and 98-91 in his favour and was crowned the new champion.

Japhet endured a difficult start when a Hanri right shot hit him on the head and landed on the canvass but beats referee Roger Barnor's mandatory count to continue.

The Beninois dominated the earlier rounds but warmed up into the fight from the fourth round where he went toe-to-toe against Hanri, who he floored in the ninth round.

The championship rounds saw an attempt by both boxers to impress the judges but Japhet proved superior with his hefty punches that regularly pushed his opponent into the ropes but failed to finish him.

His manager, Mr John Manful, an executive member of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) expressed satisfaction with the boxer's performance and believes that his campaign in Ghana would toughen him as he aim a shot at a world title.

The WABU championship was a climax of Saturday's 13th week Deluxy Professional Boxing League held at the Bukom Boxing Arena that witnessed a packed to capacity enthusiastic crowd that watched over 10 impressive bouts.

Robert Nunoo and Joseph Chukwuemeka kick-started the event with a six-round super featherweight contest which the latter won with a second round Technical Knockout.

Attoh Quarshie gym's Michael Offei Dodoo pulled a 60-53, 59-54, 60-54 unanimous decision victory over Wisdom gym's Eric Ameshikor in a featherweight contest while Felix Ajom earned a third round Technical Knockout win over Nathaniel Nukpe in a super featherweight contest.

In a super middleweight contest over six rounds, John Easter stopped Abraham Condoh in 2:12 seconds while Mohammed Fuseini kayoed Arnold Addo in the first round of their bantamweight contest over six rounds.

Black Panthers boxer, Prince Amarquaye recorded a split decision victory over Samuel Odartey Lamptey in their super featherweight clash.

The referees scored it 58-57, 56-59 and 56-59 in his favour just as Prince Arhin defeated Joseph Tetteh in their middleweight contest.