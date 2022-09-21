Ghana: Univ. of Portsmouth Alumni in Ghana Mark 30th Anniversary

20 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

The Ghanaian Alumni Chapter of the University of Portsmouth, UK, has indicated its preparedness to support Ghanaian youth across the country to climb the educational ladder, get into good and profitable jobs to assist in economic development.

Professor Humphrey Danso, AG. Dean of the Faculty of Technical Education at the Akenten Appiah-Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, made the remark during the 30 years alumni celebration of the Ghanaian chapter of university of Portsmouth over the weekend at Legon in Accra.

It was to highlights on the achievements and impact of the university on the lives of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs, and professionals dotted around the country and put across a strong front for the Ghanaian alumni.

Similarly it is also to portray, expose and exhibit the Ghanaian culture at the global scene to endear the Ghanaian brand to the University, create more opportunities for Young Ghanaians who would want to study in the University to do so, knowing that they have a strong presence and support base from the alumni.

"We are an attractive group undoubtedly since University of Portsmouth is by far the largest university in the UK and we are leveraging on the youthful nature of the university to reach more young people for the greater good," he opined.

Mr Abraham Antwi-Danso, president of the Ghanaian Chapter of the Alumni expressed desire to attract the youth and be supportive in their career progression, using modern trends and technology to network very well.

According to him, projecting a strong alumnus would help harness their personal development and the Nation at large.

He outlined a number of developments projects for the youth, cutting across the green economy, orange economy and leverage their experience, exposure and expertise from the UK to assist the Ghanaian Youth.

The alumni aside networking, engaged in fun games and puzzles to refresh themselves as well as create a hospitable environment for an enhanced networking and job hunts.

