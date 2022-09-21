Ghana: Williams, Lamptey Report to Stars Camp

20 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Stars commenced camp, yesterday in France ahead of the international friendly match against Brazil on Friday.

The game would help the two countries intensify their preparation ahead of the World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Brazil are paired with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G while Ghana face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Spanish outfit, Atletico Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey from English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion reported to camp yesterday in a hige boost to Coach Otto Addo.

Others in camp as of press time yesterday include Jojo Wallocot, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Stephen Ambrosios, Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, RansfordYeboah, Denis Odoi and Baba Iddrisu.

According to the FA, the team held its first training session yesterday ahead of the friendly in Le Harve on Friday at 8pm.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X