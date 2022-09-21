Ghana: Williams, Lamptey Report to Stars Camp

The Black Stars commenced camp, yesterday in France ahead of the international friendly match against Brazil on Friday.

The game would help the two countries intensify their preparation ahead of the World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Brazil are paired with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G while Ghana face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Spanish outfit, Atletico Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey from English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion reported to camp yesterday in a hige boost to Coach Otto Addo.

Others in camp as of press time yesterday include Jojo Wallocot, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Stephen Ambrosios, Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, RansfordYeboah, Denis Odoi and Baba Iddrisu.

According to the FA, the team held its first training session yesterday ahead of the friendly in Le Harve on Friday at 8pm.