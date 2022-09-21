Nigeria: Salt to Wounds - Aisha Buhari Under Fire for Celebrating Daughter-in-Law Graduation Amid ASUU Strike

First Lady Aisha Buhari has come under criticism after she shared the graduation photos of her daughter-in-law across her social media pages on Tuesday.

Zahra Bayero-Buhari, who got married to President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, in August 2021, graduated from a UK university on Tuesday.

Aisha's critics berated her for being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians students who have been out of school for seven months due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Among those who reacted to the First Lady's post (comment section has, however, been moderated) included former minister in President Buhari's cabinet, Solomon Dalung.

Dalung wrote: "The acceptable interpretation to say the least is an insult to the psyche of Nigerians. You used to stand with common people in the first tenure but this time around you have not only abandoned them but graduated into academy of tyranny. What makes her better than any other Nigerian child? Given the opportunity in foreign universities some would have graduated with Distinction. This is not only insensitive but disappointing my dear Wife of the President."

The 2023 presidential candidate of Action Alliance, Omoyele Sowore, who also commented under the First Lady's post said Nigerian leaders are unbothered about the ASUU strike because they afford to send their children abroad for studies.

"This is the reason their father Muhammadu Buhari shut down Nigerian public universities for 7 months now and still counting, because his children don't go to schools in Nigeria and as you could tell they've used your resources to give their children the best education money can buy. Nigerians!!! You see why you need a #Revolutionnnow?" wrote Sowore.