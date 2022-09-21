Nigeria: Banky W Signs Ex-BBNaija Winner, Whitemoney, to Record Label

21 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Multiple award-winning singer and co-founder of Empire Mates Entertainment, Banky W, has signed Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney.

Whitemoney, was shot into the limelight after winning the Big Brother Naija Season 6. Taking to his Instagram account, the reality TV star while making the announcement shared pictures of himself and the owners of the record label; Banky W and Captian Demuren.

He further wrote, "Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow." The new EME signee further announced that he would release two songs on September 23.

Prior to becoming a winner of the BBNaija show, Whitemoney had released some songs, 'Rosemary' (2018), 'Your Life' (2018) and 'My Heart' (2021). Also, in 2021, he released 'Selense', a single produced by Masterkraft.

Before now, EME had managed globally recognised musician Wizkid, nurturing him to stardom as well as established artistes like Skales and Shaydee.

