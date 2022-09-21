Nigeria: Obasanjo, Jega, Okonjo-Iweala to Speak At Kings College 113th Anniversary

21 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, would lead a high profile delegation to discuss 'The Nigeria of our Dreams' at a colloquium organised by the Old Boys Association to mark the 113th anniversary of Kings College, Lagos.

Also to discuss the theme of the Kingsweek at a colloquium scheduled to hold on September 24, 2022, are the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega; Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, and former NBA President, Barrister Olisa Agbakoba SAN.

The Chairman of the Kingsweek planning Committee, Mr. Etigwe Uwa SAN, explained that the theme of the celebration was informed by the current realities facing Nigeria and the pivotal stage at which the country currently is, which, he said is a source of grave concern to Kingsmen.

He noted that the College was originally established to groom leaders for Nigeria and that the vision remains relevant in the year 2022.

"Nobody will build Nigeria for us, we have to make Nigeria work or sink. Therefore, we are bringing stakeholders together to brainstorm on how to build a Nigeria that we can all be proud of. The essence is to salvage the sinking ship of our nation," he said.

Uwa therefore made known that at the end of the colloquium, an agenda for a new and prosperous Nigeria would be drawn up.

Representatives of professional bodies are also expected to grace the event.

King's College, Lagos, was founded on September 20, 1909 with ten students on its original site at Lagos Island, adjacent to Tafawa Balewa Square.

