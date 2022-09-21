Nigeria: Rejection of Nigeria's Food Items Abroad Worrisome - Govt

21 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The federal government has said it is working hard to stop the rejection of Nigeria's food items and other goods exported out of the country, describing the situation as worrisome and affecting the country economically.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, spoke in Lagos during the opening of a six-day training for members of the National Codex Committee on Food Safety Risk Analysis and the revised NCC procedural manual organised in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Ehanire, who is the chairman of the committee, represented by the Director and National Coordinator for Food Safety and Quality Programme, Mr Atanda John, said it was created "to ensure protection of food, ensure you take good and safe food and also to ensure fair practice in international food trade.

"We have been hearing of rejection of our foods; it's because there's no adherence to that standard, and this is not giving the country a good image. It's affecting us economically tourism wise and in every other aspect."

He said all stakeholders must play their roles to reduce the rejection of Nigeria's food items abroad.

The FAO Country Representative, Fred Kafeero, who was represented by the NCC Focal Person, Sadiya Haliru, explained that the training was approved by the FAO in Nigeria with support from the FAO Regional Office in Accra, Ghana, to build capacities of NCC members for more active participation and contribution to Codex work and activities at the national, regional and global levels.

She said, "It is expected that the outcome of this programme shall have significant impact on Nigeria's agricultural production system and value chain, reduce the risks on health to consumers, food producers, processors, importers/exporters and the economy."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X