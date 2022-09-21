Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Warns Against Protest On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

21 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim

Kaduna State government has warned citizens against blocking Kaduna-Abuja Road or any routes to express dissatisfaction, describing it as unacceptable and a prelude to the breakdown of law and order.

The commissioner for internal and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday, advised individuals or groups planning to restrict citizens' movements to desist in the interest of public peace.

He said while the state government would not deprive citizens of their right to express discontent, public security and safety must always be the foremost consideration.

"The danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja Road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route, and other areas of interest.

"Keen attention must also be given to the possibility of certain gatherings degenerating into violence. Citizens are therefore strongly advised against participating in such processions, particularly those which will impact the normal socio-economic activities of other citizens, or expose lives to unnecessary danger," Aruwan said.

