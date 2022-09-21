Liberia/Egypt: Delegation Leaves for Egypt

21 September 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — A 26-man Lone Star delegation inclusive of 6 local players left the country today, 20 September bound Cairo, Egypt to honor two friendly matches with Niger and Egypt during football's international break.

Lone Star will play Niger on Sunday, 25 September at the Cairo International Stadium before closing the international break with hosts Egypt on Tuesday, 27 September at the same venue.

The delegation included: Head of delegation and Executive Committee Member Tickly Monkoney, Deputy Minister of Sports Andy Quamie, Ministry of Sports representative Kessellee Kanneh, Civicus Barsi-Giah, and Lib Bleacher Sports' chief football writer, Yusuf Sheriff.

The backroom staff of the Lone Star delegation included: Acting Head Coach Thomas Kojo, assistant Robert Lartey, goalkeeper trainer Nathaniel Sherman, and trainer George Gebro.

Other members of the delegation also included: Administrative Manager Sabastian Collins, team doctor Lawuohbah Gbozee, masseur Emmanuel Foko, Kit Manager Tommy Johnson, and Kit man Abraham Kaba.

The 6 players called up by Coach Thomas Kojo are goalkeepers Tommy Songo's and Junior Yeanaye of LISCR and Nimba Kwado respectively, Ben Benaiah of LPRC Oilers, Invincible Eleven's Sidiki Kromah, Divine Teah of Nimba FC, and Bea Mountain's wide player Ketu Jerbo.

The delegation is currently transmitting in Lome, Togo for their next connecting flight to North Africa.

The full listing of players that'll assemble in Cairo will be published when the team arrives.

