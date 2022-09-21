Ghana: Preko - Draw Against Hearts Felt Like Defeat

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Yaw Preko, says the 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak in the Accra derby last Sunday felt like a defeat to him.

Preko made the remark in a post-match press conference.

"I have played against stronger Hearts sides and survived; this teamis not so strong to beat me. I think the 1-1 draw, personally looks like a defeat to me."

In the last four games preceding Sunday's game, Olympics have emerged victorious on three occasions and were hoping for a straight fourth.

"We have accepted the results in good fate, and we would keep pushing and build on the positives.

"My boys fought like men and to take the lead against Heartsvery early in the game and surrender a late equaliser, I give them thumps."

Despite praising his boys for the performance, Preko admitted his team struggled with possessionand affected the fluidity in the midfield.

"We lost the midfield battle and allowed Gladson Awako to have his way. That aside, they did not threaten except for some set piece chances."

He bemoaned Samuel Ashie Quaye's late squandered opportunity which he believes could have sealed a win for the Wonder Club.

Unbeaten after two games, he described the Oly team as 'work in progress', adding that there were a few new places who they are yet to blend with the old boys.