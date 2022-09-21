Ghana: Preko - Draw Against Hearts Felt Like Defeat

20 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Yaw Preko, says the 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak in the Accra derby last Sunday felt like a defeat to him.

Preko made the remark in a post-match press conference.

"I have played against stronger Hearts sides and survived; this teamis not so strong to beat me. I think the 1-1 draw, personally looks like a defeat to me."

In the last four games preceding Sunday's game, Olympics have emerged victorious on three occasions and were hoping for a straight fourth.

"We have accepted the results in good fate, and we would keep pushing and build on the positives.

"My boys fought like men and to take the lead against Heartsvery early in the game and surrender a late equaliser, I give them thumps."

Despite praising his boys for the performance, Preko admitted his team struggled with possessionand affected the fluidity in the midfield.

"We lost the midfield battle and allowed Gladson Awako to have his way. That aside, they did not threaten except for some set piece chances."

He bemoaned Samuel Ashie Quaye's late squandered opportunity which he believes could have sealed a win for the Wonder Club.

Unbeaten after two games, he described the Oly team as 'work in progress', adding that there were a few new places who they are yet to blend with the old boys.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X