Liberia: Called to Serve, Not to Be Served

analysis

Although I have written and published about how, to tell the Truth from the Non-truth recently, there continues to be a lot of hala-hala about who is telling the Truth. So, we must not get tired of telling the Truth about how, to tell the Truth. When people know how to tell the Truth, they will know what is the Truth and what is Fake News. When people know how to tell the Truth, they will sit at the table to talk about their problems rather than stand up and fight physically to destroy themselves irreparably. Talking rather than fighting is most important because the prevailing poverty has become the pretext, the reason, for violence, including coup 'etat and civil war.

To start, let us look at the work that National Legislators are supposed to be doing. Legislators are supposed to be servants of the voters who elected them but they are, in fact, bosses of the voters who elected them. When Legislators are Candidates, they make it easy to be contacted by voters. But when they get elected, they become very difficult, and at times impossible, to be contacted by voters. A Legislator had to send for the Police to be rescued from voters recently because the Legislator was about to be physically attacked for not doing what the voters desired. Witness the fate of the Decent Work Bill that laid on the floor for five years in the National Legislature before it became part of the Law, after much public pressure. No wonder, the voters of Liberia say that Liberia is heading in the Wrong Direction (Afrobarometer, 2020).

According to voters, Legislators are adding insult to injury by calling for getting voters' money when they are no longer working as Legislators. The voters say that the Legislators are adding insult to injury because they are already getting too much of the voters' money. The Legislators have access to at least LD150,000 a day and their foreign partners, in the commercial sector alone, have access to at least LD300,000,000 a day while nearly all of the voters have access to at most less than LD300 a day (Annual Reports of the CBL, LISGIS, MFDP, MCI, WB, IMF, ADB and UNDP).

As poverty has become the main problem in Liberia with its violent orientation that is now the pretext for violence, including coup d'etat and civil war, it is most for action to be taken immediately to end poverty and prevent violence. This is most important because the people of Liberia are calling for PEACE rather than WAR, given their experience with the Civil War in Liberia that took the lives of at least 300,000 people, damaged billions of dollars of infrastructure, and left unrecovered the economy of Liberia at its pre-war level.

The best way to PEACE is to use our Creator-given knowledge to raise awareness that Peace is not the absence of War but the presence of Justice. With this knowledge, people will be motivated to work through the Rule of Law to change the electoral system from UNFAIR to FAIR in order for persons with good records, records of helping other people to improve their living conditions, to be elected. Only when persons with good records get elected can actions be taken for injustice to end and Justice to prevail, moving Liberia into the era of sustainable Peace and Progress.