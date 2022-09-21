Liberia: Cummings Denies Being Behind Fake Video

Points finger at government

Opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) political leader Alexander B. Cummings has refuted claims that he produced a controversial video that circulates wild allegations against the government here.

"So, I did not produce the video. In fact, one could argue that the government, actually for propaganda reasons to distract from the reality, produced the video," Mr. Cummings alleged.

Appearing on local broadcaster Truth FM in Paynesville Tuesday, 20 September 2022, Mr. Cummings wondered what President George Manneh Weah and the Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musa Dean are doing about addressing the video rather than blame-shifting.

A recent controversial video circulating on social media in which an unnamed foreign broadcaster appears to have reported a purported plan by the Liberian government to rig the 2023 presidential and legislative elections has raised eyebrows and received condemnation.

The video also alleges Liberia's low military capacity while it claims that pro-government militia forces are being sponsored with millions of dollars, among others. Another video is reportedly out while concerns about the first remain high here.

In his attempt to shift blames on the regime, Mr. Cummings argued that he does not own a recording studio, unlike President Weah who has some.

He, therefore, asked the public to say which of them can potentially do a video "as quickly as they have done it?"

He argued that the government obtained the video quickly, saying he is pointing fingers at the regime potentially for allegedly producing two videos.

"They seem too coincidental. The president is going to the United Nations, he's got the issues of sanctions ... this one video comes up, and then quickly another one comes up then they're blaming me," Cummings lamented.

"So, it is untrue that I would produce any video. But the president and the government need to address the allegations in the video," said Cummings.

He challenged the government to deny the video, claiming that "They haven't done that, they just say Cummings produced the video."

While Cummings denies producing the video, he however insisted that the allegation contained in it about some Burkinabe presence in Grand Gedeh forest is not new information.

He said this information was a newspaper headline about Burkinabe in Grand Gedeh forest.

"So my point is they need to address the issues ... this government just blames everything on everybody," he said.

"Look, it is completely, completely untrue, Chris. And you know this points to the lack of leadership of our president and of this government," said Mr. Cummings.

He argued that President Weah has been president for five years, but his government blames everything on the old administration.

He contended that all the government does is shift blames and take no responsibility.

He argued that the CDC government has not addressed what was alleged in the video, but all it has done is to allege that he (Cummings) produced the video.

"But they have not addressed [it]; they have not denied ... the item of the video. They just say Alexander Cummings produced the video," Mr. Cummings noted.

He called on President Weah to lead and address the issues in the video. He said all Liberia's Justice Minister did was to ask the international community to get engaged with the world.