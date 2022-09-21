Liberia: LCC Condemns Trending Video On Social Media

The Liberia Council of Churches strongly condemns a recent video that was circulated on social media in which it was insinuated that President George Weah is planning to rig 2023 elections.

During the weekend, purported video news claimed to be findings from an investigation conducted by the international community in Liberia went virus, alleging that President George Weah is training criminals from Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Jamaica and the Middle East in Grand Gedeh County purposely to rig the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

But addressing a press conference in Monrovia, LCC President, Rev. Dr. Samuel Reeves, called on all Liberians regardless of religious, social, political, ethnic or economic affiliations to cherish the current peace in the country.

He said it is the LCC's sole responsibility to seek peace, mediate dialogue and prevent chaos

Dr. Reeves continues that the Council believes the security of the country is paramount and supersedes all vested interests.

The LCC urges all Liberians to stay away from violence in these critical times, ahead of general and presidential elections.

Reverend Doctor Reeves, who is also President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, also warns Liberian political leaders, both ruling and opposition, to prevail on their supporters to desist from acts that have the predisposition to spill into violence.

He encourages the Ministry of Justice to fast-track investigation into such an alarming video and bring to justice the source of the recording.

Meanwhile, the Council announces that it will begin several stakeholders' engagements next week with government, leaders of political parties, civil society organizations, traditional leaders and the entire religious community in the country.

Reverend Doctor Reeves says these engagements will focus on means through which the LCC can be of help in solidifying the peace ahead of 2023.