Ghana: Fleet Manager Granted Gh¢2 Million Bail for Allegedly Stealing 44 Cars

A Fleet Manager at Huawei Technologies Ghana, Frank Asirifi Junior, was granted GH¢2 million bail with four sureties to be justified, for stealing 44 cars, by the circuit court in Accra.

He allegedly stole the vehicles valued at GH¢5.8m, belonging to LeasafricGhana PLC, a car rental company.

The accused, who has been charged with 44 counts of stealing, pleaded not guilty to all the charges, when he was arraigned on Monday.

The court presided over by Ms Patricia Amponsah, ordered that two of the sureties must be justified with land title deeds, and adjourned the case to October 17.

Chief Inspector Isaac Babayi said the complainant, McDennis Ackon, who is the Audit, Risk and Compliance Manager for Leasafric Ghana PLC, reported to the police that accused sold 44 vehicles, which the company rented to Huawei Technologies Ghana S.A. Limited.

He said investigations indicated that Leasafric Ghana PLC rented about 44 vehicles,to Huawei Technologies Ghana S.A. Limited.

Chief InspBabayi said the vehicle, consisted 21 Nissan Hardbody Pickups, four Toyota Landcruiser Prado, five Toyota Hilux Pickups, two Mitsubishi Pajero, two Mitsubishi L200 Pick-ups, three Hyundai Creta, one Hyundai Elantra, one Toyota Hiace, one Nissan Almera and one Nissan Patrol .

The court heard that accused was instructed by his employers to return and replace the vehicles at Leasafric, and records or movements of the vehicles indicated by accused showed that he had returned 37 vehicles to Leasafric.

Chief InspBabayi said accused had allegedly sold those vehicles to unsuspecting customers without the consent of Leasafric and Huawei Ghana.

Prosecution said when accused was arrested, he admitted selling the 44 vehicles, adding that 25 of the vehicles had been retrieved and 19 yet to be found.

Chief InspBabayi said that "the retrieved cars were traced to buyers in Accra, Cape Coast, Sunyani, Kumasi, Techiman and Wa," and that accused had refunded GH¢ 80,000, being sales of the vehicle.

Prosecution said accused in his caution statement revealed that he realisedGH¢710,000 from the sale of some of the vehicles and invested the money in a fixed deposit account at Access and Zenith bank.