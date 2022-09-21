Ghana: Mother, 2 Kids Die in Fire ... At Asuoyeboah

Kumasi — A mother and her two children were killed after fire gutted their house at Asuoyeboah in the Ashanti Region.

The incident which occurred around 12:30 am, Tuesday, left one person injured, with the 10-bedroom house razed down.

The deceased have been identified as Madam Felicia, 48 and her two children, Obed Owusu, 11, and ChristabelOwusu, nine.

One person managed to escape after forcing his way through a burglar proof window, but sustained some injuries.

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer III (DOIII) Peter Addai, confirmed the incident, noting the deceased all got trapped.

He indicated the fire was very intense even though it was raining at the time of the incident.

This is the third fatal domestic fire in the Ashanti Region which has claimed the lives of seven persons within a month.

The first occurred at Ohwim where a pregnant woman and her two sons were burnt to death in their three-bedroom apartment on August 16.

Then, another fire was at Aburaso, where a 74-year-old former Director of Audit Service, was burnt to death in his five-bedroom house on September 10.

In all these incidents, the GNFS is still investigating to unravel the causes of the fire.