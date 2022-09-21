Ghana: Comog Calls On Muslims to Unite

The Coalition of Muslim Organisation Ghana (COMOG) has held it National Muslim Stakeholder Consultative Meeting with a call on Muslims across the country to live in unity and harmony.

A communique issued in Accra by COMOG, indicated that the conference, held under the auspices of the office of the National Chief Imam aimed at among others, discussing issues bothering on promoting peaceful coexistence.

It revealed that after the meeting, the group decided on ascertaining a system of choosing Imams by individual communities and incorporating same in the constitution of COMOG, to guide the process of selecting Imams, to ensure there was peace in all Muslim communities.

The statement said "during the meeting, we also agreed to present a representative each to serve on the Board of Governors of the Conference of Regional Chief Imams of Ghana.

"A decision to organise a National Muslim Leadership Conference under the auspices of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu and the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, the Islamic denominations and other Islamic organisations to establish the National Shura Council was arrived on."

According to the communique, ensuring a more inclusive Muslim leadership system within all Islamic institutions was very necessary.

In furtherance, it mentioned that promoters of a proposed Executive Instrument (EI) for Muslims in Ghana must be transparent with the proposal being shared for approval by the Muslim Stakeholder Organisation and Institutions before presenting same to President Nana Akufo-Addo and parliament, respectively for possible consideration of enactment into law.