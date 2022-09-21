Ghana: Comog Calls On Muslims to Unite

21 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Coalition of Muslim Organisation Ghana (COMOG) has held it National Muslim Stakeholder Consultative Meeting with a call on Muslims across the country to live in unity and harmony.

A communique issued in Accra by COMOG, indicated that the conference, held under the auspices of the office of the National Chief Imam aimed at among others, discussing issues bothering on promoting peaceful coexistence.

It revealed that after the meeting, the group decided on ascertaining a system of choosing Imams by individual communities and incorporating same in the constitution of COMOG, to guide the process of selecting Imams, to ensure there was peace in all Muslim communities.

The statement said "during the meeting, we also agreed to present a representative each to serve on the Board of Governors of the Conference of Regional Chief Imams of Ghana.

"A decision to organise a National Muslim Leadership Conference under the auspices of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu and the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, the Islamic denominations and other Islamic organisations to establish the National Shura Council was arrived on."

According to the communique, ensuring a more inclusive Muslim leadership system within all Islamic institutions was very necessary.

In furtherance, it mentioned that promoters of a proposed Executive Instrument (EI) for Muslims in Ghana must be transparent with the proposal being shared for approval by the Muslim Stakeholder Organisation and Institutions before presenting same to President Nana Akufo-Addo and parliament, respectively for possible consideration of enactment into law.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X