Ghana: Exhibition AG Annual Health Walk Today

21 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Dansoman Exhibition branch of the Assemblies of God (AG) Church, will today hold its annual health walk and medical screening exercise at the church environs in Accra.

Christened 'Fit 4 God', the annual festival is geared at getting members of the church to exercise to be physically strong and healthy while using the occasion to also share the word of God through evangelism and to socialise.

According to the organizers, the exercise will be preceded by pre-event medical screening at 6am for blood sugar and blood pressure.

That will be followed by the main event to last for an hour, starting from the EXAG roundabout and back to the church premises and followed by aerobics session, fun games and refreshment.

The health screening will continue afterwards with members receiving professional medical advice.

The post walk screening will consist of Body Max Index (BMI), blood pressure, haemoglobin, blood sugar and hepatitis.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X