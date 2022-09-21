Ghana: Road Crashes Reduce in Bono East Region

Techiman — The Bono East Region has recorded a significant reduction in road crashes in the first half of this year, Emmanuel Akyeampong - Parry, Regional Head, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has disclosed.

He stated this on Monday in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on road safety in the area, at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital.

Mr Akyeampong - Parry said the Bono East Region from January to June this year, recorded a total of 102 crashes as compared to 153 in 2021 during the same period.

The Regional Head indicated that his outfit registered 59 crash-related deaths in 2022 and 66 in last year, where 15 out of the total deaths recorded were pedestrian knockdowns.

He noted that the NRSA in the area recorded 146 injuries during the period under review, compared to 215 in 2021, and 22 pedestrians knockdowns this year as against 85 in 2021.

Mr Akyeampong - Parry stated that 172 vehicles, including 64 motorbikes, were involved in the crashes in the first half of 2022, compared to 145 in last year.

The regional head said most of the accidents were caused by tricycles (Pragyia), motorcycles and goods-carrying tricycles (Aboboyaa) due to reckless riding, and non-conformity to traffic rules and regulations.

"We always admonish drivers and riders to wear seat belt and crash helmet. Road users, especially Pragyia riders must learn how to use their traffic indicators carefully to avoid accidents," he added.

Mr Akyeampong-Parry cautioned riders who load people, especially students in 'aboboyaa' on major highways in the region to stop, adding that Pragyia riders must not ply on highways.

He noted that maintaining road safety was a shared responsibility which needed an all-hands-on deck approach, saying that let us all contribute our quota until the region recorded a zero case.

The regional head assured residents of the Bono East Region of the NRSA's readiness to collaborate with its allied institutions to intensify education on road safety.

Mr Akyeampong-Parry thanked the Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, journalists, government officials, Nananom, the various driver unions, among other stakeholders, for supporting the activities of the NRSA.