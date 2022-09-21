Ghana: Interior Minister Expresses Condolences to Families of Wa Murders

Wa — The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has sent out condolences to families of victims of recent murders and mysterious disappearance of security guards in the Wa Municipality.

He has also assured the families that the police would work assiduously to solve the mystery by identifying the perpetrators and make them to face the law.

According to the Minister, who visited the Upper West Region on Monday, following a surge in the reported cases of the heinous crime, the police was up to the task and would not relent on their efforts to bring justice to the people.

"I want to express condolences to all families who have lost loved ones in the last five months; our thoughts are with them and we will do anything possible to support the requisite security services to get to the bottom of the incidents", he said.

He used the opportunity to call on residents to continue to have confidence in the police as it was their responsibility to solve the mystery.

"This is purely a police activity but information sharing is key, so I will urge the community to corporate with the police and not take the laws into their own hands if they happen to get information on any of the incidents", he said.

He advised the youth not to usurp the role of the security services to attack suspects out of anger, so that they did not fall in contempt with the law.

Meanwhile, the body of the security man who disappeared on September 16 had been uncovered from a shallow grave around Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

While two security guards remain missing, one suspect was picked up by the police on Monday following report by some community members.

Two other persons, 52-year old Eledi Fatima and 60-year-old Abu Ibrahim are receiving treatment at the Upper West Regional Hospital after they escaped narrowly from their assailants.