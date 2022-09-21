Ghana: NPA Shuts Down Oval Filling Station Over Illegal Activities

The Upper West regional office of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Sunday led a team from the Security Intelligence and Consumer Services directorate to shut down the Oval Filling Station engaged in third party activities at Gindabuor in the Savannah region.

The third party activities involved receiving petroleum products from an unknown source other than the sponsoring Oil Marketing Company (OMC).

The station, operating under the sponsorship of Oval Energy Company Limited, was seen dispensing fuel to motorists at the time the team got there.

The Regional Manager, Mr BashiruNatogma, said the action formed part of efforts aimed at collecting every pesewa owed the government by some oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Mr Natogmarevealed that the action followed a tip-off that the station had been selling petroleum products in the evenings and on weekends.

He therefore used the opportunity to caution dealers to desist from such illegal activities as they would be brought to book when caught, with severe sanctions meted out to them.

When questioned on the source of the product, the station manager could not produce any document covering the product.

Meanwhile, NPA has published a list of OMCs which were not in good standing with the Authority in the national dailies.