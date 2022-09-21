Ghana: Police Making Headway in Solving Mystery Surrounding Security Guards Disappearance in Wa - IGP

Wa — The Inspector General of Police, Mr George Akuffo Dampare, has said the police was making a head way in its investigations towards unearthing the mystery behind the disappearance of security guards in the Wa Municipality in the Upper West Region.

He explained that special search teams made up of community members as well as the police intelligence have made meaningful discoveries and were making progress at solving the mystery surrounding the killings.

"We are working with the special intelligence and investigative teams so be rest assured and let's share the responsibility of your security; you do your part and I do mine," he assured.

The IGP gave these assurances when he addressed the youth of Wa who had gathered at the Palace of the Wa Naa, Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, where he had a closed door meeting with chiefs and stakeholders of the region.

Mr Dampare was in the Upper West Region as part of efforts to solve the mystery behind recent murders and mysterious disappearance of some security guards in the municipality.

The IGP indicated that the police would work closely with other security services as well as the Regional Security Council to arrive at the bottom of the issue with all the strategies they had deployed.

He toured crime scenes and critical areas of the municipality to update himself with recent happenings in the area.

The IGP assured the people that the police was committed to the security of the region, and would put in place effective strategies to ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and brought to book.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the police had not slept on the issue and "we're mapping up strategies to outwit the perpetrators, saying,"We are not sleeping on the matter, we are committed to the issue and we will make sure we resolve the issues".

The visit of the IGP coincided with the arrest of one person suspected to be involved in the recent incidents in the Municipality.

The middle-aged man, identified as Kankani Adongo, was arrested after vigilant residents discovered a hideout of some suspected persons in an uncompleted building at Wa.

The residents drew the attention of the police, but they were able to arrest only one person as the other suspects fled upon hearing the siren from the police.

According to eye witnesses, clothes of some of the victims at the time of their disappearance or murder were seen with the suspects in the uncompleted building.

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV appealed to the IGP to transfer some police personnel from the region who according to him had outlived their stay.

"The past incidents have really exposed our security as a region and this calls for swift action to ensure a well coordinated service.

We appeal for the provision of streetlights in the town to improve security in the municipality," he said.

Mr Dampare would visit some other parts of the Municipality between today and tomorrow afternoon to help in strategising for more results.