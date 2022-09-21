Ghana: UPSA Governing Council Appoints 3 Associate Professors to Faculties

The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has appointed three Associate Professors in its Faculties of Management Studies and Information Technology and Communication Studies.

They are Prof. Fidelis Quansah, Dean of the Faculty of Management Studies; Prof. Kofi Osei-Frimpong, Coordinator of UPSA's Doctoral Studies and Prof. Emmanuel Selase Asamoah, Cognate Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by UPSA's Registrar Dr G Koryoe Anim-Wright and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Monday.

He stated that Prof. Quansah was a Senior lecturer who taught at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

"Prof. Quansah is an astute Marketing professional with over 15 years of industry experience and 13 years in academia," he stated.

"He is also the impetus behind the establishment of UPSA's Enterprise and Innovation Centre, which seeks to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship in young people," he added.

Dr Anim-Wright said Prof. Kofi Osei-Frimpong had published extensively in the area of service design, service delivery and experience, customer engagement, online customer support, artificial intelligence and consumer engagement, as well as social media brand engagement.

"He is also a research fellow at the Vlerick Business School, Belgium, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management - Ghana (CISCM)," he said.

"He is a Lead Subject Matter Expert in Distribution Chain Management and a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana," he added.

The UPSA's registrar said Prof. Asamoah was a researcher and an academic with a passion for practical research and had more than 30 publications in the form of books, peer-reviewed journal articles, and conference proceedings.

"He has attended and presented papers at several conferences in Africa, Asia, and Europe. Asamoah is a lawyer and has been called to the bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana," he added.

Dr Anim-Wright used the opportunity on behalf of the University Council and the Vice-Chancellor to congratulate the three Associate Professors.