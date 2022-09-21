Ghana: Power Queens Club Launches 35th Anniv

Ho — Power Queens Club, the women wing of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), yesterday launched its 35th anniversary celebration in Ho, Volta Region, with a commitment to support its male counterparts to generate the needed revenue.

The five-day celebration would be organised on the theme: "Delivering excellent service value, the role of the Queen".

The Director of Engineering, Mr Kojo Ayensu Obeng, who represented the Managing Director of ECG, said the company was interested "in ensuring good gender balance to promote diversity and innovation".

He said, "If you join hands with your male counterparts to efficiently collect monies owed the company, we can meet our overhead target towards development."

Mr Obeng urged the Power Queens Club to promote skills development among members, foster unity and support management's goal of contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

He reminded the club that ECG was poised to be a financially stable and customer- focused energy service provider by 2024.

Mr Obeng said, "our customer service, Queens especially, should therefore be great ambassadors of patience, tolerance, care, and love to give our customers delightful experiences.

"Let us cause the change and ethical standards in customer care which can be the benchmark for professional customer service practice going forward."

He urged members of the club to exhibit continued excellence and expertise in the dispensation of their duties to justify their inclusion just as was demanded of men.

Mr Obeng assured that management has put in place strategies such as National Revenue Mobilisation Taskforce and Revenue Protection units among others to reduce commercial losses.

Ms Doreen- Carol Anning- Gyebi, National President of Power Queens Club, and the General Manager, Performance and Rewards Management of ECG, appealed to members to remain resolute and work hard to improve the fortunes of the company.

"We need to leverage women and their association to bring about skills development and empowerment of our female workforce because we believe in your competencies, potentials and skills to perform equal tasks as our men."

Ms Patience Amuzu, Volta Regional President of Power Queens Club, pledged that members would continue to support revenue mobilisation for the company.

Mr Emmanuel Lumor, General Manager, Volta Region, said the company sought to make the region the hub of uninterrupted power supply.