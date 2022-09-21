Ghana: Human Rights Activist to Contest 2024 Presidential Election ... As Independent Candidate

Andrews Wilberforce, a Human rights activist, has declared his intention to contest as an Independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general election.

A native of Enyan Denkyira in the Central Region, he is a professional Accountant, a private businessman and the United Nations Ambassador-General of Sustainable Development Goals.

In a release dubbed, Solving Ghana's Chronic Problems', issued at Ekumfi Essarkyir, Mr Wilberforce stated that the idea to contest the presidential election was mooted way back in 2012, but he had to wait for the right time which he believed was now, to avail himself and use his expertise to help eradicate the country's chronic challenges.

"I have the welfare of citizens at heart and will ensure everyone has their fair share of the national cake to improve their livelihoods, create jobs, wealth and also save them from the chronic challenges the country is now experiencing if I am given the nod and it is a fact that Europeans are in no way superior to Africans and it is only that we do not trust and have confidence in ourselves because of our personal ambitions.

"I have carefully studied world political history and will apply the same success chalked by developed countries to eventually overturn the current situation in our nation. I do cherish and appreciate both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party because they have at least contributed their quota towards the socioeconomic development of the nation", Mr Wilberforce asserted.

He revealed that his topmost priority would be to tackle corruption and eradicate the winner takes all syndrome, improve education and electoral processes, ensure the welfare of farmers and would also reduce the large size of government machinery, particularly at the presidency.

Mr Wilberforce pledged to operate an inclusive system of governance to preserve the country for the unborn generation, and he would soon file his documents at the Electoral Commission when the nomination for presidential candidates was opened.