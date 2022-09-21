Ghana: Pnc Elects Executives From Oct to Feb 2023

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People's National Convention (PNC) has resolved that the party will hold its internal elections between the October 1, 2022 and the February 15, 2023.

It said it was hopeful that the exercise would put it on the right footing to win power in the 2024 general election to transform the ailing economy.

The committee encouraged all members, supporters and faithful of PNC in good standing, especially those who had paid up their dues, to contact their respective constituency offices to pick nomination forms, pay the approved fees and contest their desired positions at all levels.

A communiqué dated September 14, 2022 and jointly signed by Janet Asana Nabla, the General Secretary and Bala Saliu Maikankan, the acting Chairman and leader, both of the PNC, said the NEC met pursuant to article 45(1a) of the constitution of the party to draw a road map for intra-party elections.

It said after prudently discussing the reports from the regions and the head office, the NEC resolved that the polling station/branch elections would be held from October 1 to 31, 2022 and also agreed that the election of constituency executives would be held from November 15 to December 15, 2022.

Additionally, the committee decided that by the first week of February 2023, the election of all its regional executives would have been conducted.

Relatedly, Asaki Samson Awingobit, President of the Importers and Exporters Association and a presidential candidate hopeful of PNC, has admonished the leadership of the party to hold internal primaries as soon as possible, should be able to organise internal polls that would lead to the processes of selecting flagbearer.

"If the major political parties have polling station, ward, constituency, regional, and national elections, and some are about to organise constituency election, what are the minority parties doing? What are we the minority parties waiting for if the major parties have organised their elections? We are supposed to organise our internal elections which are long overdue.

"I have intentions to contest the flagbearer position of the party when nominations open because I am more than qualified. I have conducted myself well to members, supporters and sympathisers of the party, marketed myself adequately well and I will definitely contest when the party gives us green light," Mr Awingobit touted.