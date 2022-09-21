Liberia: Snowe Defends Weah

A longtime friend of President George M. Weah, Bomi County Senator Edwin M. Snowe has defended the planned decision by President Weah to boycott an honoring program organized by Liberians in Philadelphia and Rhode Island.

Liberians within Philadelphia and Rhode Island located in the United State of America were prepared to honor President Weah due to his leadership role play during the coronavirus pandemic that took the lives of many Liberians.

Speaking on Spoon Talk, the Bomi County Lawmaker who is a strong supporter for the re-election of President Weah said, due to a constitutional obligation that President Weah has to implement, he was not going to be in the position to grace the event .

He said, President Weah will have to quickly return after the United Nations General Assembly to institute the constitutional mandate during the taking over of the New Chief Justice of Liberia.

Senator Snowe said the Liberian Leader will have a time to meet with his people in December when he returns to the United State to honor the American Government's invitation.

Senator Snowe admitted that those who are responsible for President Weah's Communications should be in the position to inform the public concerning the activities of the President.

He said, due to the friendship with President Weah over the years makes him to know the kind of person President Weah in the area of honoring called by Liberians.

"When Weah was private citizen he visited Liberians at refugee camps , even in America he visited Liberians but for this , the President will not want to violate the constitution , so in December, the President will honor any program by Liberians in the USA ", he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, Senator Snowe clarified that he was not denied by the America Embassy as was speculated.

According to him, when President Weah asked him to accompany him at the UNGA, he (Snowe) consented and sends his diplomatic passport to the protocol and was sent to the American Embassy for the visa.

He further disclosed that due to his role at the Economic Community States of West Africa Parliament, he received communication to defend the budget for the parliament's role in the upcoming 2023 elections in three African countries.

Snowe told the media that he communicated to the Minister of Foreign Affairs that he was not going to be part of the President's delegation due to his task to perform in defending the budget in Benin.