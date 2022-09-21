Liberia: Buchanan Port to See Revenue Jump

The Port of Buchanan is expected to shortly see a major boost in income generation, ahead of the official start of ArcelorMittal Liberia's Phase Two expansion project.

As of this month, ArcelorMittal Liberia will kick off a huge shipment of logistics for the project, through the Buchanan Port.

As part of preparations, ArcelorMittal Liberia, last week received a delegation of the technical and administrative staff of the National Port Authority (NPA), headed by the Manager of the Port of Buchanan, Civicus Barsi-Giah, at its Phase Two operation sites in Buchanan.

The visit was meant to give the port authority an understanding of the company's Phase Two operations and the role of the port and to see some of the cargo that would be shipped shortly, through the Port of Buchanan.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's Head of Logistics and Material Management for the project, Leslie Dodds said the visit of the port's delegation was cardinal for the partnership between both institutions.

"We have many vessels that we will use to bring cargos to Liberia, for the development of the Phase Two project, and also, carry cargos that need to go to different parts of the world to be repaired and returned. So, the relationship with the Buchanan Port is strategically important to us," Dodds said.

"So, we wanted them to understand what we are doing and it's the first time they have come to visit us. We emphasized our culture of safety, and that we want to work as a team... not them and us. So, it's a partnership."

He said several vessels would be expected to dock at the Buchanan port, to deliver materials for the project, following the first voyage, mid this month.

The vessel Breadbox, according to AML Phase Two project Logistics Manager, Amos Reeves, will ship more than 4,000 rails to Buchanan, from Spain, and load for shipment to South Africa a consignment of logistics equipment, meant for the project, to South Africa, for repair and reshipment to Liberia.

Buchanan Port Manager, Barsi-Giah welcomed the partnership with AML amidst the expansion project, noting that it will boost operations and income generation, for the port and the Government of Liberia and create more jobs for Liberians.

"Such partnership, especially when earnestly done brings a lot of boosts and enthusiasm and helps the workers to have a great experience. The Port of Buchanan through its commercial pier is going to be a direct beneficiary of AML Phase Two expansion project, and we're very, very happy to see that happening," he said.

Bolloré Logistics, the company contracted to facilitate AML's logistics services were also part of the tour.

The company's shipping Manager; Ernest Hallowanger said the tour provided insight on how they would be required to handle the different cargos.

In September 2021, the Government of Liberia and ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel company, signed an amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement ('MDA') which paved the way for the expansion of the Company's mining and logistics operations in Liberia.

The expansion project-which encompasses processing, rail, and port facilities is one of the largest mining projects in West Africa. The capital required to finalize the project is expected to be over US$1 billion.

The expansion project includes the construction of a new concentration plant and the substantial expansion of mining operations, with the first concentrate expected in late 2023, ramping up to 15 million tonnes per annum ('mtpa').