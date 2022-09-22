Nigeria: CNN Picture Listing Shettima As APC Presidential Candidate Fake

22 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hajara Hussaini

A Nigerian blog, Gist Reel, has made a claim on its Twitter account, with over 350,000 followers, suggesting that the picture of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was substituted with that of the party's vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as the party's presidential candidate during a news transmission on the Cable Network News (CNN) recently.

The post had an embedded CNN logo and a scrollbar under, depicting the picture was taken while the news was being transmitted live.

Daily Trust observed that former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso were displayed as candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) respectively. The photo has gone viral as it was shared by other blogs and individuals online.

Verification

An investigation by Daily Trust revealed that the image on the post was photoshopped.

A Google reverse image search also revealed that the image first appeared on the internet even before the official presidential list was released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Further checks by Daily Trust showed that CNN did not transmit the said news or made any exclusion; there was nothing of such in their official website or verified accounts on social media.

Conclusion

Daily Trust can confirm that the claim made through a Twitter post suggesting that CNN has excluded the picture of Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the list of presidential candidates of Nigeria is false.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X