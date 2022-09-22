Nigeria: Rita Dominic Hasn't Given Birth to Twins, She Took Picture On a Movie Set - Biz Partner

22 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Mildred Okwo, a business partner and friend of popular Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic, has reacted to the rumours making the rounds that her friend has given birth to twin girls.

Okwo a Nigerian film director and producer took her time to debunk the news, advising Nigerians and fans of the actress to ignore the rumour.

In a chat with newsmen, Okwo said: "You see somebody on set today, and the next day they have twins; I do not understand. If Rita has had a child, would I not send a press release to you guys? Common, it does not make sense. Can you imagine? She took a picture while on a movie set. She posted a picture; she is on a movie set; maybe I should call her to find out if she has given birth.

"It is bloggers that are peddling fake news. Kindly ignore them. If she has a child, there is no way that I would not make the announcement and I will definitely not talk to bloggers."

