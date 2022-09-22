Liberia: Youth Activist Selected for First Ever CEE Fellowship in the U.S.

The President of the Students Against Corruption (SAC) has been selected as the only Liberian for the competitive and prestigious Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) Fellowship Program funded by the U.S. Department of State.

SAC is a nonprofit organization working to reduce corruption in Liberia more especially secondary schools across Liberia.

The youth activist was selected recently among a pool of over 4,400 young emerging leaders between the ages of 21- 28 years from 89 countries across world.

CEE is a fellowship program that will all allow him to receive an intensive leadership curriculum and work with non-profit organizations in Washington DC while in the US, specifically on issues related to Open and Participatory Government.

While there, Dennis will also attend several high profile meetings in Washington DC with some US congress members who focus on Africa including several international organizations based in DC.

Also in the US for this Program from Liberia is CEE Specialist Mentor Stephen B. Lavalah.

Mr. Lavalah was selected through painstaking processes as one of the 19 CEE Specialist Mentors vetted from a pool of 135 community leaders from 59 countries. Over the coming months, he will provide guidance, support, and technical expertise for CEE Fellows as they develop, refine and implement their community engagement projects.