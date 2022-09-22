Liberia: Afriland First Bank Launches Push and Pull Service With Lonestar Cell MTN

Monrovia — The Afriland First Bank in Liberia has launched a Mobile Money banking transaction service with Lonestar cell MTN, 'Push and Pull mobile money service, with the aim of making banking more accessible and convenient for its clients.

The MTN Push and Pull service, according to Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money Project Lead Manju Konneh, is intended to digitize banking transactions into paperless transactions without standing in long queues.

He said the service in partnership with the Afriland First Bank will ease the stress clients go through to do banking transactions and have access to their savings accounts with the bank without a time limit through the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money transaction.

"Push and Pull is here to give the Afriland First Bank customers to have access to their finances whenever and wherever they are in Liberia without any inconveniences through the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile money short code *156#," he said.

The program was launched on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Afriland First bank Amb. Charles Minor.

In remarks, the CEO of Afriland First bank Robert Nkous lauded the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money family for the partnership with the aim to make banking more sample and easier for their clients.

He said the Push and Pull service will provide their customers access to their account by linking it to their Lonestar cell mobile money wallet.

"This service will allow all those that are banking with the Afriland First Bank Liberia to link their bank account with their Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money Wallet to do deposit, withdrawal and account checking without standing in queues and awaiting bank opening and closing time," he added.