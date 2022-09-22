Mali National Day

22 September 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Mali on the 62nd anniversary of your independence.

The United States will continue to partner with the people of Mali in their aspirations for democracy, security, development, and human rights. We support the Malian people in their pursuit of responsive governance and commit to helping achieve that goal throughout this period of transition as they move toward elections in March 2024.

On this occasion, we celebrate the many years of partnership with the Malian people based on collaboration and mutual respect.

