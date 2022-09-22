Ghana: Court Fines Man for Rearing Animals in Residential Area

A resident of Madina, in La Nkwantanang Madina municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Shaban Abubakarar was on Thursday fined GH¢420.00 by the Madina Magistrate court for rearing animals in a residential area.

He was rearing the cattle behind "the BLAY" housing apartment on the Oyarifa- Kuottam Estate road.

Abubakar pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to a fine of 35 penalty units (GH¢ 12.00 per penalty unit) or in default SERVE three months imprisonment with hard labour.

The court presided over by Ms Suzanna Nyakotey also ordered him to demolish the cattle kraal and relocate the animals in accordance with laid down regulations of the Assembly.

Miss Bernice Ofori Nyarko, the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Environmental Health Officer prosecuting told the court that, Abubakar was rearing cattle in a residential area under insanitary conditions.

She indicated that, the accumulated cow dung not only emanate stench to the detriment of the health of other residents in the neighborhood but also serves as favourable breeding grounds for heel flies noted for causing annoyance and discomfort to humans.

Ms Nyarko said Abubakar having ignored several appeals from aggrieved residents was served with a notice to abate the nuisance and relocate the animals but failed to comply, subsequently he was charged to appear before the Court.

The Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Joseph Quacoe said after the proceedings that, Section (2) sub section (1) of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly Control Of Stray Animals Bye-Law, 2017 clearly stated that 'No person shall keep pigs, cattle and other animals in any premises except at designated places as may be approved by the Assembly"

He therefore, advised persons interested in rearing cattle and pigs to strictly adhere to these regulations in order to improve upon sanitation in the municipality.

Mr Quacoe said his outfit would intensify efforts to stop residents from rearing animals in non-approved areas to prevent the spread of cattle diseases among humans.