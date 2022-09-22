Ghana: Police Exhume Body of Student Nurse Murdered in Mankessim

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Police on Monday exhumed the body of Georgina AsorBotchwey, a 25-year-old student nurse who was murdered and buried in a house at Mankessim in the Mfantsiman municipality of the Central Region.

A suspect, who is alleged to be a pastor has been arrested by the police but the second person, Nana Crack, Tutuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom, whose room the body was retrieved from, is on the run.

Items including bag, shoes, and other things, belonging to the deceased was retrieved from the room.

The police in the region declined to give details of the arrest following directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for media enquiries to be channelled to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

Residents in the area explained that, Nana Crack who doubles as the President for the Mankessim Traders Association and the 'pastor' was alleged to have kidnapped and raped the deceased before demanding money from the family members.

They said, the lady was subsequently murdered by the two suspects and buried secretly in the room of Nana Crack.

A source said the pastor was arrested at Cape Coast and confessed to the crime during an interrogation by the police.

Residents in the area believed that, the body was buried about three weeks ago but they could not come up with any proof.

According to them, the reported incidence of murder and other criminal activities continue to have psychological effect on them as they currently live.

They called on the IGP to beef up security in Mankessim and its environs.

An Assembly Man in the area, CephasAuthur, told the Ghanaian Times that, the murder was not the first incident to be recorded as the MankessimTownship and its environs had been experiencing murder cases for some time now.

He appealed to the police administration to ensure the deployment of adequate police personnel to beef up security at Mankessim and other surrounding communities.

He said the 'self-styled pastor' who was arrested at Cape Coast confessed to the crime and then led the police to the residence of the Tufuhen where the decomposing body was exhumed.

The body had been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.