Ghana: AEMA Engages Community to Discuss Issues Affecting Them

A community engagement to discuss national and community issues was yesterday organised by the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA) at Videoland-Nima, Accra.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of AEMA, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adam-Kuta, said it was in fulfilment of the directives from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to engage stakeholders such as traders, residents, drivers among others to clarify and explain some relevant issues.

During the engagement, people were given the opportunity to share their ideas, grievances and their expectations and the way forward.

Among many issues raised, teenage pregnancy and drug abuse were said to be on the rise in the Municipality.

Responding to the issues, Hajia Adam-Kuta said her municipality worked hand in hand with the social welfare team to educate the youth and parents on the need to keep themselves safe.

"Parenting is a shared responsibility, both parents should stand firm and correct their wards if they go wrong,they must help and support each other and report any unforeseen activities to the police," she said.

The Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Mrs Lydia Winifred Mensah- Bonsu, saidthat it was noticed parents had less time for their wards and that was causing the downfall of many children.

"It is time for parents to have strict eyes and engage their children in conversations for them to be open and know their well-being, if a child's future is not significant,parents would be blamed so we must give more time and improve the lives of our children," she advised.

Other issues highlighted by the people were the bad roads in Nima,lack of security and infrastructural developmemts in schools.