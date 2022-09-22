Liberia: President Weah Delivers 5th UNGA Address Thursday

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will on Thursday, September 22, 2022 address world leaders at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Debate. The President's address is expected to take place between 10 am to 10:45 am EST which is 2 pm to 2:45 pm GMT.

It will be the President's 5th address to the august body since his ascendency to the Liberian presidency in 2018.

Over 150 Presidents, heads of state, and delegates are attending this year's United Nations General Assembly which is being held under the theme, "A Watershed Moment - Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges".

Dr. George Manneh Weah is expected to speak on a range of pertinent national and global issues, sharing Liberia's perspectives and proffering solutions to build sustainability and resilience.

The General Debate is a part of the High-level week of the United Nations General Assembly which presents an opportunity for world leaders to come together annually and discuss critical global issues.

Following his address, Dr. Weah will hold a bilateral meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

Later, President Weah will participate in a special Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State in New York on the margins of the UNGA at 5 pm on September 22, 2022.