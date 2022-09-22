Liberia: Karishma Ready to Battle Yekeh

A female politician within Montserrado County District #10 , Madam Karishma Pelham-Reed has vowed to democratically unseat Representative Yekeh Kolubah of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming general and presidential elections.

Representative Kolubah is the current lawmaker of Montserrado County District #10 who is seeking for re-election on the ticket of the Alternative National Congress.

In 2017, Rep. Kolubah was elected as an independent candidate, but following his victory, he officially joins the ANC.

Speaking Tuesday, September 20, 2022 on state radio in Paynesville, madam Pelham-Reed who is a full member of the Coalition for Democratic Change, narrated that, she will not contest on the CDC ticket, but as an independent candidate during the 2023 general and presidential elections.

According to her, contesting as the independent candidate will give her team more support without hindrance relating to a primary within the CDC, stressing that such process will not be free and fair.

She further stated that going as an independent candidate will allow other Liberians from various political parties to fully support her quest to provide leadership for the district at the legislature.

The female politician said, the people of District #10 Montserrado County need a representative who will articulate their agenda and ensure that the people get the needy development through the advocacy and lawmaking with oversight.

The Montserrado County District #10 Representative aspirant said based on her role in the area of advocacy for the people of the district and direct impact on their lives through her foundation will give rise to her victory.

Pelham-Reed narrated that she will work along with her colleagues to ensure that those needed changes that will make impact on the overall good of the people of Liberia, mostly her district.

In a related development, Pelham-Reed wrote a communication to President George M. Weah on what his speech at 77th United Nations General Assembly should focus on.

"Mr. President, I ask that you Let your speech at the UN this time be a compelling & convincing Story; not of the challenges for now and not about the oppositions, but of what you have achieved since you took power", she noted..

She called on President Weah to focus on, Road connectivity including those that are completed, ongoing and planned projects.

She further noted that President Weah should include in his speech the Free University fees "and why under your administration you decided to make Government University's tuition-free and Pay High School National Exam Fees".

Commenting on the level of development in the Health sector in terms of Projects, Pelham-Reed wants President Weah states the impact made at the JFK Medical Center and the building of the 14th Military Hospital, and other health facilities built in other counties around the country and its impact to the people.

"State why you have been more focused on The health sector, Education, and Road development since you took power, then you can now speak about the financial disadvantages you're faced with currently when it comes to a country focusing on development, you can speak about major projects that are yet to start due to no funds", she indicated.