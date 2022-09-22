Gambia U-23 Team Arrive in Benin Ahead of Burkina Combat

The Gambia U-23 team on Monday landed in Benin prior to their 2023 Africa U-23 Championship first-leg encounter against Burkina Faso.

Coach Abdou Jammeh alias T. Boy and his charges will prepare themselves physically, mentally and morally fit enough for their crucial clash with Burkina Faso.

The Gambia U-23 team won majority of their warm up matches before traveling to Benin for the continent's cadet championship qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

Coach Jammeh will do all efforts to stun Burkina Faso U-23 team in their first-leg match to fancy his side's hopes of reaching the next round of the 2023 Africa U-23 Championship qualifiers.

Burkina Faso U-23 team will clash to overcome The Gambia U-23 team in their first-leg fixture to increase their chances of reaching the next round of the 2023 Africa U-23 Championship qualifiers.