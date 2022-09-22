Gambia: GFF Women's 1st Division League Best Xi Pip 2nd Tier Best Xi

21 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's 1st Division League best 11 defeated the Women's 2nd Division League best 11 1-0 in a friendly encounter played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Monday.

The friendly game was organised by Gam Women's Football Fans in collaboration with Scorpions TV.

The match was witnessed by high profile personalities such as Sainabou Cham, president of the Women's Football Association; Veronic Aisha Malack, GFF Assistant Women's Football Coordinator and a host of dignitaries.

Red Scorpions striker Ola Buwaro scored the only goal of the game for the Women's 1st Division League best players from a free-kick in the 38th minute.

Fakebba Saine, head coach of the First Division best XI said his side's performance was not impressive due to lack of training.

He said coaching the Women's 1st Division League best 11 was an honour for him, noting that it was like coaching the national.

He went on to say that coaching the team is a boost to his coaching career. He thanked organisers for the foresight.

"This kind of initiatives can motivate and encourage both players and coaches," he said.

Muhammed Sanyang, head coach of the Women's 2nd Division League best 11, praised her girls for their wonderful performance.

"We barely trained together. It surprised me seeing the Second Tier players perform in such a way," he stated.

Coach Sanyang also thanked Gam Women's Football Fans and Scorpions TV for organising the game without support. He appealed to all and sundry to support the two groups in helping women players.

Meanwhile, certificates were awarded to all players including coaches who participated during the game.

