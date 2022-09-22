Gambia: 2 Juveniles Arrested for Reportedly Killing Boy, 20

Police in The Gambia have arrested two juveniles for reportedly killing one Amadou Saikou Bah, a 20-year-old boy and a resident of Sanchaba Sulay Jobe in the Kanifing Municipality, The Point has been reliably informed.

Cadet ASP Binta Njie, the spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) who was contacted for comments has confirmed the development, saying "I can confirmed that the police have arrested two suspects for allegedly killing 20-year-old Amadou Saikou Bah, a Gambian and resident of Sanchaba Sulay Jobe."

"The two suspects are juveniles, both of whom are 17 years old, and are into vocational work - a welder and a mechanic."

"We can confirm that both are arrested and a case file has already opened and transferred to the Child Welfare Unit of the police for further investigation and action."