Gambia: Power Dynamos, Dabanani, Argentina Cruise to Gunjur Nawetan Semis

21 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Power Dynamos FC, Dabanani FC, Argentina FC and Nyofelleh United FC over the weekend cruised to the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'Nawetan' League competition after winning their quarterfinal matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Power Dynamos FC defeated Golden FC 2-1 in their quarterfinal clash to progress to the last four of the Coastal Town wet season biggest football festivity.

Dabanani FC beat Mighty Ajax FC 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended 1-1 in their quarterfinal encounter to advance to the last four of the on-going Gunjur rainy season biggest football carnival.

Argentina FC defeated Falcons FC 4-2 on penalties after regular time ended goalless in their quarterfinal match to cruise to the last four of the 2022-202023 Gunjur nawetan league.

Nyofelleh United FC navigated to the last four of the Coastal Town summer biggest football fiesta following their 8-7 marathon post-match penalty shootouts win over Kulukochi United FC after normal time ended goalless in their quarterfinal match.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos FC will clash with Argentina FC in the first semifinal match while Dabanani FC will rub shoulders with Nyofelleh United FC in the second semifinal encounter.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X