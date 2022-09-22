Gambia: Power Dynamos, Dabanani, Argentina Cruise to Gunjur Nawetan Semis

Power Dynamos FC, Dabanani FC, Argentina FC and Nyofelleh United FC over the weekend cruised to the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'Nawetan' League competition after winning their quarterfinal matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Power Dynamos FC defeated Golden FC 2-1 in their quarterfinal clash to progress to the last four of the Coastal Town wet season biggest football festivity.

Dabanani FC beat Mighty Ajax FC 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended 1-1 in their quarterfinal encounter to advance to the last four of the on-going Gunjur rainy season biggest football carnival.

Argentina FC defeated Falcons FC 4-2 on penalties after regular time ended goalless in their quarterfinal match to cruise to the last four of the 2022-202023 Gunjur nawetan league.

Nyofelleh United FC navigated to the last four of the Coastal Town summer biggest football fiesta following their 8-7 marathon post-match penalty shootouts win over Kulukochi United FC after normal time ended goalless in their quarterfinal match.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos FC will clash with Argentina FC in the first semifinal match while Dabanani FC will rub shoulders with Nyofelleh United FC in the second semifinal encounter.