Gambia: Banjul Mayoral Aspirant Donates D100k to Banjul Sports Committee

Banjul Mayoral aspirant, Ebou Faye, who doubled as 2nd vice president of The Gambia Football Federation on Monday donated a sum of D100,000 to the Banjul Sports Committee as his contribution to waive the registration fee of the 20 teams contesting for the 2022 Banjul Nawetan.

The 5 teams that made it to the nawetan proper through the 2021 qualifiers will be refunded the D5,000 registration fee they paid to take part in the qualifiers.

Mr. Faye, who is also the manager of the Independence Stadium in Bakau made the contribution to help the Banjul Sports Committee to successfully stage the ongoing Nawetan season.

According to the Banjul Sports Committee, Mr. Ebou Faye is always there in assisting their committee each time they call for help.

"We thank the ever-present Mr Faye for his unflinching support to the Banjul Sports Committee and the important role he is playing as an elected member," the Banjul Sports Committee wrote on its official Facebook Page.

"Ebou Faye has always been guiding the Banjul Sports committee in terms of advice for years," also said the Committee.