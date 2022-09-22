Gambia: Govt Expresses Concern Over Recent Upsurge in Killing

press release

The Gambia government through its Ministry of Interior and the Office of the Government Spokesperson has expressed concern over recent spate of killings.

Interior:

"The Ministry of Interior is concerned about the surge in criminal activities affecting lives of innocent Gambians and non-Gambians residing in this country by unscrupulous elements in our society. This surge is happening at an alarming rate and therefore a cause for concern for all residents in the Gambia.

The general public is hereby informed, that the Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Interior, condemns all criminal activities in the strongest possible terms and urges all citizens and non- citizens to be law abiding, deter and desist from participating in any form of activity which is against the laws of the country and threatens the peace and security of the country.

The Ministry of Interior would like to remind all Gambians that maintaining peace and security of the country is the responsibility of everyone and not just our men in uniform. In this regard, this office solicits the support and cooperation of the general public, by continuing to share information with the police in order to combat all forms of crimes.

Whilst this office appreciates and commends the office of the IGP and other sister forces in combating crime, it therefore urges all and sundry to collectively work as partners with the security institutions to maintain and strengthen peace and stability across the country.

Finally, the Ministry of Interior would like to remind everyone that The Gambia is a country with laws and anybody found wanting will be subjected to the full force of the law."

"Manhattan, New York, USA--The Gambia Government condemns in the strongest terms, the recent spate of homicides in the country.

Within a week, five young men lost their lives in Jahanka, Central River Region, Bakau and Kololi in the Kanifing Municipality, Sinchu Alagie and Nyofelleh in the West Coast Region all in gruesome circumstances that contradict human decency, due process and respect for the sanctity of life.

During a hotel briefing in Manhattan, New York, President Adama Barrow expressed his profound sense of shock and sadness over these heinous crimes claiming the innocent lives of young men. Mr Barrow commiserates with the families of the victims while assuring them of vigorous adherence to the due process of the law in investigating the killings and swift delivery of justice.

Meanwhile, President Barrow called on religious and traditional leaders, parents, schoolteachers, business operators, youth organisations and community influencers to complement his Government's efforts in promoting a culture of peaceful co-existence.

The Gambia Government appreciates The Gambia Police Force and its sister security agencies for swiftly responding to distressed calls over cases of domestic violence and similar incidents.

Citizens are equally encouraged to desist from taking the law into their own hands as various options of peacefully redressing grievances are available across the country."

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh,

The Gambia Government Spokesperson

