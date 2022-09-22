Egypt/Liberia: Lone Star in Cairo for 2 Friendlies

A 26-man delegation of the nation's pride the Lone Star, including six (6) local players is in Cairo, Egypt to honor two friendly matches with Niger and host Egypt.

Lone Star left here Tuesday, 20 September are expected to play Niger on Sunday, 25 September at the Cairo International Stadium before closing the international break with host Egypt next Tuesday, 27 September at the same venue.

The delegation includes head of delegation and executive committee member Tickly Monkoney, deputy minister for sports Andy Quamie, ministry of youths and sports representative Kessellee Kanneh; Civicus Barsi-Giah, and football writer, Yusuf Sheriff.

The backroom staff of the Lone Star delegation also includes Acting head coach Thomas Kojo, assistant coach Robert Lartey, goalkeeper trainer Nathaniel Sherman, and trainer George Gebro.

Also, on the delegation are: administrative manager Sabastian Collins, team doctor Lawuohbah Gbozee, masseur Emmanuel Foko, kit manager Tommy Johnson, and kit man Abraham Kaba. Local players called up for duty by coach Kojo are goalkeepers Tommy Songo's and Junior Yeanaye of LISCR and Nimba Kwado respectively, Ben Benaiah of LPRC Oilers, Invincible Eleven's Sidiki Kromah, Divine Teah of Nimba FC, and Bea Mountain's Ketu Jerbo. Editing by Jonathan Browne