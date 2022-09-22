Nigeria: We Believe in One Nigeria - Not One Country, Two Systems

We want to reiterate, that what is sauce for the goose, is sauce for the gander. Ondo State government, under the doctrine of necessity, has decided to fulfil its legal, constitutional and moral duty to citizens of the state, by acquiring arms to protect them. This is more so, given that the bandits have an unchecked access to sophisticated weapons. The state government cannot look on while its citizens are being terrorised and murdered with impunity. We will defend our people.

The video making the rounds showing the equivalent of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Katsina, obtaining the approval of the Federal Government to bear arms is fraught with great dangers. Denying Amotekun the urgently needed rights, to legitimately bear arms is a repudiation of the basis of true federalism, which we have been clamouring for.

That Katsina was able to arm its state security force, with the display of AK47 means we are pursuing a 'one country, two systems' solution to the national question. If the Katsina situation stands, conferring advantages on some in the face of commonly faced existential threats, it means that our unitary policing system, which has failed, is a deliberate method of subjugation, which must be challenged.

The Independence agreement was based on a democratic arrangement to have a federal state and devolved internal security mechanics. We must go back to that agreement. Denying Amotekun the right to bear arms exposes the South-west to life-threatening marauders and organised crime. It is also a deliberate destruction of our agricultural sector. It is an existential threat.

Rotimi Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is governor of Ondo State.

